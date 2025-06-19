Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with High Rental Income Potential in Foreign Currency in Girne Alsancak The villas fo…
$299,132
Townhouse in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate with Private Pools and Sea-View Terraces in Girne, Northern Cyprus Kayalar villa…
$251,779
3 bedroom townthouse in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 376 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate with Private Pools and Sea-View Terraces in Girne, Northern Cyprus Kayalar villa…
$950,604
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate with Private Pools and Sea-View Terraces in Girne, Northern Cyprus Kayalar villa…
$468,910
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Investment Houses in a Project with Pool Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne is a famou…
$224,060
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate with Private Pools and Sea-View Terraces in Girne, Northern Cyprus Kayalar villa…
$672,238
