Terraced Villas for sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$322,565
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
$175,107
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
$157,481
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 3
Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views Block A , 4+1 Villa 567 m2 with Pool 40 m2 …
$2,80M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$651,352
Villa 1 bedroom in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 1 bedroom
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 185 m²
$134,441
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
$348,764
