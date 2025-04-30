Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimağusa District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
About the Villa: Casa del Mare offers exclusive luxury villas designed to blend modern so…
$2,74M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
$444,576
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 803 m²
About the Villas Three stunning villas offering 7, 5, and 2-bedroom options, designed for…
$5,46M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
About the Villas Three stunning villas offering 7, 5, and 2-bedroom options, designed for…
$632,052
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 3
Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views Block A , 4+1 Villa 567 m2 with Pool 40 m2 …
$2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
About the Villas Three stunning villas offering 7, 5, and 2-bedroom options, designed for…
$2,42M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
About Project • 100m to “The Cove” Beach • 1 km to Korineum Golf Course • Communal Infini…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
$348,764
Leave a request

