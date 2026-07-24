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Terraced Villas in Erdemit, Northern Cyprus

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Trimithi
12
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5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$342,751
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$423,327
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
$264,459
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
$390,856
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$204,328
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Properties features in Erdemit, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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