Duplexes with garage for sale in Northern Cyprus

Girne Belediyesi
3
Kyrenia
3
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
3
Iskele Belediyesi
3
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi detached holiday and living villas, exclusive pre launch prices. 40% downpayment and…
$324,002
