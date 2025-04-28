Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
On the skirt of Bellapais, completed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 3 floors semi detached villa, roo…
$180,395
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
$774,415
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
$463,014
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
$960,905
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
About the Villas Three stunning villas offering 7, 5, and 2-bedroom options, designed for…
$632,052
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
About Project Direct access to “the cove” beach 1 km to Korineum golf cours…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
$164,160
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
About the Villas Three stunning villas offering 7, 5, and 2-bedroom options, designed for…
$2,42M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
$347,561
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Mare Blue Villas — Premium villas on the first coastline of the Northern Cyprus unique pr…
$1,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
$581,712
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$288,512
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 860 m²
Introduction My House Elegant is an exclusive residential project offering modern design, p…
$800,294
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
$258,566
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
$530,386
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 950 m²
Introduction My House Elegant is an exclusive residential project offering modern design, p…
$787,810
Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 803 m²
About the Villas Three stunning villas offering 7, 5, and 2-bedroom options, designed for…
$5,46M
Villa 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
About Project 200m to “The Cove” Beach 1 km to Korineum Golf Course …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$270,472
Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
$463,014
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
About the Villa: Casa del Mare offers exclusive luxury villas designed to blend modern so…
$2,74M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$420,922
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$192,421
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
$168,369
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 3 bedrooms and a pool in Chatalkey Villa with 3 bedrooms 120m ² in Chatalkey, 10…
$228,501
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
$227,298
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
$420,922
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
About Project • 100m to “The Cove” Beach • 1 km to Korineum Golf Course • Communal Infini…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Mareblue Beach Villas – ESENTEPE – TRNC BUILDING MATERIALS AND FEATURES *CHILLINGS: REYNEA…
$2,13M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
About Project • Access to The Beach • 500m to Korineum Golf Course • Communal Walk-in Swi…
Price on request
Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

