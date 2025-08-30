Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Agios Amvrosios
30
Agios Epiktitos
30
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Luxury by the Sea!   To the east of Girne (Kyrenia), in the picturesque area of…
$769,355
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
North Symbol
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go