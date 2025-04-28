Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
On the skirt of Bellapais, completed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 3 floors semi detached villa, roo…
$180,395
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
$774,415
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Mare Blue Villas — Premium villas on the first coastline of the Northern Cyprus unique pr…
$1,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
$530,386
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
$168,369
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 3 bedrooms and a pool in Chatalkey Villa with 3 bedrooms 120m ² in Chatalkey, 10…
$228,501
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Mareblue Beach Villas – ESENTEPE – TRNC BUILDING MATERIALS AND FEATURES *CHILLINGS: REYNEA…
$2,13M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
$510,812
Villa in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Mareblue Beach Villas – ESENTEPE – TRNC BUILDING MATERIALS AND FEATURES *CHILLINGS: REYNEA…
$1,76M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with bedrooms 3 in the most beautiful region - Esentepe. Total area: 290 m and …
$434,822
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
If you are looking to wake up with the most fantastic views over the Mediterranean sea and p…
$302,762
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Mareblue Beach Villas – ESENTEPE – TRNC BUILDING MATERIALS AND FEATURES *CHILLINGS: REYNEA…
$1,89M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
$737,389
