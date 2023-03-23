In which countries are the apartments with the most stylish designs sold? We have watched over 200,000 properties in our catalog in order to create our subjective rating.

We chose 5 countries whose listings in our catalog we believe are the most fashionable right now; along with this, we noticed what is unique about each of the chosen countries and reflected these characteristics in the text.

Poland: minimalism is in vogue

Most of the apartments in Poland, which are present in our catalog, embody minimalism in all its manifestations: gray-white-brown tones, all items in their places, simple and at the same time graceful decorative items.

For example, look at the interiors of this apartment—everything is there and nothing is superfluous at the same time.
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
€ 275,278
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6/7 Floor
 

Interior of the apartment in Poland in the style of minimalism

Or take a look at these “Scandinavian” vibes:
2 room apartment
Poland, Poland
€ 206,253
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 1/4 Floor
 

Interior of a Scandinavian style apartment in Poland

Despite the minimalism, it is not uncommon to find colorful walls in Polish apartments. Here, for example:
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
€ 123,182
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² Number of floors 5

Interior of an apartment in Poland with brightly colored walls

And here:
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
€ 84,561
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 10/10 Floor

Interior of an apartment in Poland with brightly colored walls

Finland: tranquility and homeliness

From minimalism to coziness and privacy. Our editorial staff is very fond of houses in Finland; they are very attractive. And they are often sold at affordable prices. 

Our favorite from this list is this house, which is both beautiful on the inside and out: 
5 room house
Hepojoki, Finland
€ 330,000
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m² 1/2 Floor
 

Blue house in Finland

Interior of an apartment in Finland

Interior of an apartment in Finland

Here is another example of cozy Finnish simplicity:
4 room house
Sauvo, Finland
€ 189,000
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² 1/1 Floor
 

Interior of an apartment in Finland

It is noteworthy that most houses are sold with a sauna. This is a characteristic feature of Finnish real estate—for locals, it is a masthead attribute.

For example, look at this cozy home with a sauna surrounded by trees and a nearby river.
1 room Cottage
Uusikaupunki, Finland
€ 155,000
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/1 Floor
 

A house in Finland, surrounded by a river and a forest

Sauna in a Finnish house

And here's another one—also with a sauna, but with a more modern interior:
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
€ 318,000
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/1 Floor

Lithuania: elegance and love of art

In the interiors of Lithuanian apartments, we traced such trends: a lot of wood, stone, and upholstered furniture. Here's an example:
House
Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
€ 179,000
128 m² Number of floors 2

Elegant interior in an apartment in Lithuania

And here:

Elegant interior in an apartment in Lithuania

There's also a lot of art on the walls:
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 339,000
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/4 Floor

Elegant interior in an apartment in Lithuania with paintings on the walls

And another example:

 

Elegant interior in an apartment in Lithuania with paintings on the walls

Well, look how beautiful it is:

 

Elegant interior in an apartment in Lithuania with paintings on the walls

Thailand: chic and fresh 

The facilities in Thailand, each in its own way, are chic: almost all have floor-to-ceiling windows, gorgeous views, and a pool with sun loungers right outside the entrance.

Check it out:
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
€ 447,767
2 bath 160 m²

Villa in Thailand

Think of it as buying your own VIP hotel:
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
€ 944,141
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 694 m² 1/1 Floor
 

Villa in Thailand

A little more Thai atmosphere:

 

Villa in Thailand

Portugal: modern and spacious

When looking at apartments in Portugal, the eye is immediately drawn to the spaciousness—most of the rooms are designed so that there is still plenty of space. Here, for example:
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
€ 670,000
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 256 m² 1 Floor

An apartment in Portugal

Designer furniture is also an integral part of the Portuguese apartments:
Apartment
Porto, Portugal
€ 295,000
86 m² Number of floors 2

Apartment interior in Portugal

And in this version, the entourage is complemented by a lot of colors:
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 700,000
4 bath 265 m²
 

Apartment interior in Portugal

Which countries would you choose? Pick your favorites in our catalog and make your own rating.