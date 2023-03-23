Where are the most stylish apartments for sale? Rating from REALTING

In which countries are the apartments with the most stylish designs sold? We have watched over 200,000 properties in our catalog in order to create our subjective rating.

We chose 5 countries whose listings in our catalog we believe are the most fashionable right now; along with this, we noticed what is unique about each of the chosen countries and reflected these characteristics in the text.

Poland: minimalism is in vogue

Most of the apartments in Poland, which are present in our catalog, embody minimalism in all its manifestations: gray-white-brown tones, all items in their places, simple and at the same time graceful decorative items.

For example, look at the interiors of this apartment—everything is there and nothing is superfluous at the same time.

2 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 275,278 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6/7 Floor

Or take a look at these “Scandinavian” vibes:

2 room apartment Poland, Poland € 206,253 3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 1/4 Floor

Despite the minimalism, it is not uncommon to find colorful walls in Polish apartments. Here, for example:

2 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 123,182 3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² Number of floors 5

And here:

1 room apartment Warsaw, Poland € 84,561 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 10/10 Floor

Finland: tranquility and homeliness

From minimalism to coziness and privacy. Our editorial staff is very fond of houses in Finland; they are very attractive. And they are often sold at affordable prices.

Our favorite from this list is this house, which is both beautiful on the inside and out:

5 room house Hepojoki, Finland € 330,000 6 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m² 1/2 Floor

Here is another example of cozy Finnish simplicity:

4 room house Sauvo, Finland € 189,000 5 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² 1/1 Floor

It is noteworthy that most houses are sold with a sauna. This is a characteristic feature of Finnish real estate—for locals, it is a masthead attribute.

For example, look at this cozy home with a sauna surrounded by trees and a nearby river.

1 room Cottage Uusikaupunki, Finland € 155,000 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/1 Floor

And here's another one—also with a sauna, but with a more modern interior:

2 room house Helsinki sub-region, Finland € 318,000 3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/1 Floor

A family from Belarus moved to Finland: how do they live there?

Lithuania: elegance and love of art

In the interiors of Lithuanian apartments, we traced such trends: a lot of wood, stone, and upholstered furniture. Here's an example:

House Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania € 179,000 128 m² Number of floors 2

And here:

There's also a lot of art on the walls:

3 room apartment Vilnius, Lithuania € 339,000 3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/4 Floor

And another example:

Well, look how beautiful it is:

«We spend 200 euros on food a month.» A Belarusian girl about moving to Lithuania, cost of living and peculiarities of Lithuanians

Thailand: chic and fresh

The facilities in Thailand, each in its own way, are chic: almost all have floor-to-ceiling windows, gorgeous views, and a pool with sun loungers right outside the entrance.

Check it out:

Think of it as buying your own VIP hotel:

Villa 4 room villa Phuket, Thailand € 944,141 5 Number of rooms 5 bath 694 m² 1/1 Floor

A little more Thai atmosphere:

How interesting is Thailand’s real estate market and how much do apartments in major cities cost?

Portugal: modern and spacious

When looking at apartments in Portugal, the eye is immediately drawn to the spaciousness—most of the rooms are designed so that there is still plenty of space. Here, for example:

2 room apartment Madeira, Portugal € 670,000 3 Number of rooms 3 bath 256 m² 1 Floor

Designer furniture is also an integral part of the Portuguese apartments:

Apartment Porto, Portugal € 295,000 86 m² Number of floors 2

And in this version, the entourage is complemented by a lot of colors: