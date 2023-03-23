Where are the most stylish apartments for sale? Rating from REALTING
In which countries are the apartments with the most stylish designs sold? We have watched over 200,000 properties in our catalog in order to create our subjective rating.
We chose 5 countries whose listings in our catalog we believe are the most fashionable right now; along with this, we noticed what is unique about each of the chosen countries and reflected these characteristics in the text.
Poland: minimalism is in vogue
Most of the apartments in Poland, which are present in our catalog, embody minimalism in all its manifestations: gray-white-brown tones, all items in their places, simple and at the same time graceful decorative items.
For example, look at the interiors of this apartment—everything is there and nothing is superfluous at the same time.
Or take a look at these “Scandinavian” vibes:
Despite the minimalism, it is not uncommon to find colorful walls in Polish apartments. Here, for example:
And here:
Finland: tranquility and homeliness
From minimalism to coziness and privacy. Our editorial staff is very fond of houses in Finland; they are very attractive. And they are often sold at affordable prices.
Our favorite from this list is this house, which is both beautiful on the inside and out:
Here is another example of cozy Finnish simplicity:
It is noteworthy that most houses are sold with a sauna. This is a characteristic feature of Finnish real estate—for locals, it is a masthead attribute.
For example, look at this cozy home with a sauna surrounded by trees and a nearby river.
And here's another one—also with a sauna, but with a more modern interior:
Lithuania: elegance and love of art
In the interiors of Lithuanian apartments, we traced such trends: a lot of wood, stone, and upholstered furniture. Here's an example:
And here:
There's also a lot of art on the walls:
And another example:
Well, look how beautiful it is:
Thailand: chic and fresh
The facilities in Thailand, each in its own way, are chic: almost all have floor-to-ceiling windows, gorgeous views, and a pool with sun loungers right outside the entrance.
Check it out:
Think of it as buying your own VIP hotel:
A little more Thai atmosphere:
Portugal: modern and spacious
When looking at apartments in Portugal, the eye is immediately drawn to the spaciousness—most of the rooms are designed so that there is still plenty of space. Here, for example:
Designer furniture is also an integral part of the Portuguese apartments:
And in this version, the entourage is complemented by a lot of colors:
Which countries would you choose? Pick your favorites in and make your own rating.