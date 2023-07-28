The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is changing its investment citizenship program. The entry threshold doubled

How have the conditions for participation in the Citizenship by Investment Program changed in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis? Terms and new entry thresholds for investors are below.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is a picturesque nation consisting of two islands located in the Caribbean Sea. The country is known for its stunning tropical landscapes, pristine beaches, and warm hospitality. The country gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1983 and has since grown into a stable and prosperous nation.

The federation is known for its citizenship-for-investment program, the changes to which we will now tell you about.

So, on July 27, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis announced that it was changing the conditions of participation in its investment citizenship program. This was facilitated by EU policy on such programs. All amendments will come into effect upon publication.

Let us list the innovations:

1. The contribution amounts for investors in the Sustainable Island State Fund (SISC) will be:

$250,000 for a single applicant;

$300,000 for an applicant with a spouse;

$350,000 for a family of up to four people;

$10,000 for each additional dependent;

$25,000 for each additional dependent over 18 years of age.

2. The amount of real estate investments has doubled to $400,000. At the same time, previously allowed joint investments are canceled. Keep the investment for a minimum of 7 years, and after this period, the object can be resold once to another participant in the program.

3. For those who choose to invest in such an option as Approved Private Home (APH), the minimum investment is also increased: now available is the option to purchase a condominium for $400,000 or a single-family home for $800,000. In this case, you must also maintain the investment for 7 years.

4. Investors in approved social projects will now have to pay a minimum of $250,000 (previously $175,000).

What else do you need to know?

It will be mandatory for the program participants to go through an online or offline interview.

The passport will have to be obtained in person in St. Kitts or at a diplomatic mission abroad.

As a reminder, the Citizenship by Investment program of St. Kitts and Nevis is currently closed to Belarusians and Russians.