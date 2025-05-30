Selling Sites for Real Estate Agencies, Realtors, and Developers: an Innovative Solution from Realting

Turn your business into a customer acquisition machine with a modern website that works 24/7.

Why do You Need a Professional Website?

The simple truth: while your competitors are getting customers from the internet, you’re losing money.

A professional website will help you:

Get more applications — customers will find you anytime.

Save time — automation will replace routine work.

Look more serious — a solid site increases credibility.

Sell more — a quality site increases value.

Work from any device — customers can contact you from anywhere.

An example of what the homepage looks like for a real estate agency in Thailand

What You Get With Our Solution

We have developed a product that goes far beyond a simple information resource. Our website is a powerful marketing tool with advanced functionality.

Everything is set up and ready to go:

Launch in 1–3 days — don’t wait months.

Autoloading objects — added on the Realting platform, appeared on the site.

Applications immediately go to you — in WhatsApp, Telegram and mail.

Works on phones — 70% of clients go online from their cell phones.

Additional income

Post affiliate sites and earn a commission — your site will earn even when you sleep.

Smart tools for sales:

Interactive map — customers see the location of objects.

New Builders Quiz — identifies needs and collects contacts.

Telegram bot — instantly notifies about new properties.

Multilingual — work with foreign clients.

Our Prices (Special Offer)

Website creation

€799 instead of €1900

Savings €1101

What’s included:

A ready-made website with your design.

Customization of all functions.

System training.

Free hosting (you only need to purchase a domain).

Monthly maintenance

Period Price Benefit 1 year €300/year -40% of monthly price 3 months €120 -20% of monthly price 1 month €50 Base price

The service fee includes:

Technical support.

Function updates.

Integration with messengers.

Free hosting.

Total for the first year: €1099.

€799 (creation) + €300 (one year of maintenance).

Start getting more customers today