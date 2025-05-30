Turn your business into a customer acquisition machine with a modern website that works 24/7.

Why do You Need a Professional Website?

The simple truth: while your competitors are getting customers from the internet, you’re losing money.

A professional website will help you:

  • Get more applications — customers will find you anytime.
  • Save time — automation will replace routine work.
  • Look more serious — a solid site increases credibility.
  • Sell more — a quality site increases value.
  • Work from any device — customers can contact you from anywhere.

site homepage for a real estate agency in Thailand

An example of what the homepage looks like for a real estate agency in Thailand

What You Get With Our Solution

We have developed a product that goes far beyond a simple information resource. Our website is a powerful marketing tool with advanced functionality. 

Everything is set up and ready to go:

  • Launch in 1–3 days — don’t wait months.
  • Autoloading objects — added on the Realting platform, appeared on the site.
  • Applications immediately go to you — in WhatsApp, Telegram and mail.
  • Works on phones — 70% of clients go online from their cell phones.

Additional income

Post affiliate sites and earn a commission — your site will earn even when you sleep.

Smart tools for sales:

  • Interactive map — customers see the location of objects.
  • New Builders Quiz — identifies needs and collects contacts.
  • Telegram bot — instantly notifies about new properties.
  • Multilingual — work with foreign clients.

real estate agency website

real estate agency website

Our Prices (Special Offer)

Website creation

€799 instead of €1900
Savings €1101

What’s included:

  • A ready-made website with your design.
  • Customization of all functions.
  • System training.
  • Free hosting (you only need to purchase a domain).

Monthly maintenance

Period

Price

Benefit

1 year

€300/year

-40% of monthly price

3 months

€120

-20% of monthly price

1 month

€50

Base price

The service fee includes:

  • Technical support.
  • Function updates.
  • Integration with messengers.
  • Free hosting.

Total for the first year: €1099.

€799 (creation) + €300 (one year of maintenance).

Start getting more customers today

Leave a request now — our manager will contact you within an hour and show you examples of ready-made sites.