Michigan has an old house on the market that requires repairs and a lot of creativity from a future buyer. The seller honestly indicates that it will take a lot of time and effort to restore this house, but as a bonus offered «A ticket to the lifetime adventure in real estate». The stated price of the house (but not final) is $1.

In the heart of Pontiac in Michigan a house is on sale for just $1. This is the real price of a real announcement. «What is the catch here?» — you may ask. And there’s definitely one here, and it turns out not only one.

To begin with, you need to understand that for $1 it is simply impossible to buy a good home in America. Even not just good, but somehow livable. This house with two bedrooms and one bathroom will require the buyer to «release your inner DIY guru», writes NY Post.

According to the announcement, the building with a total area of about 67 sq.m. is located on a small land plot. «Imagine such a wild garden that even Mother Nature will raise an eyebrow. Overgrown bushes and exotic weeds give the atmosphere of mystery, inviting local creatures to an impromptu party in the garden», — realtor describes all the «advantages» of this cottage. While the exterior photos show only the front of the house, where the small concrete porch and steps are surrounded by naughty bushes and tall weeds, the announcement promises a garden similar to the «empty canvas», «waiting for the magic to come here».

The house was built in 1956, and has probably not been renovated since then. «Go inside and experience an exciting roller coaster of emotions, discovering every corner that asks for your creative touch», — wrote the realtor Chris Heufel. — The roof may have seen better days, but it is not yet leaking — it provides unexpected excitement when you least expect it».

In the interior photos you can see the shabby wooden floors throughout the house, moldy bathroom, a kitchen of good size that is badly in need of cleaning and repair, and an art installation «avant-garde floor hole» conveniently located next to the furnace.

There is only 1 day left when you can offer your price for this «cheapest house in the world», starting point is only $1. The realtor is confident that an excellent marketing campaign will help to eventually sell this house for $45,000 - 50,000, which is at least 10 times higher than the price this house was bought for a year ago. The house was previously sold for $4,092 in 2022.

Heufel told NY Post that the seller, his longtime client, owned several properties in the area.

— I wanted to do this for years, — said Heufel Crane, about the price of $1. — Real estate will always find its true market value if you do not inflate its price. This is a chance to show this.

Interested buyers must submit their offers by August 23, 10 AM.