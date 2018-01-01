  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Poland
  4. Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz

Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz

Poznan, Poland
Price on request
4
About the complex

Poznań, 124 mieszkania w 3 nowoczesnych pięciokondygnacyjnych budynkach.

Mieszkania o powierzchniach od 26 do 105 m2.

Apartamenty będą miały zróżnicowaną strukturę:

  •  Kompaktowe kawalerki idealne dla młodych,
  •  2 i 3-pokojowe mieszkania świetne dla rodzin,
  •  4-pokojowe apartamenty z możliwością wydzielenia kolejnego pomieszczenia,
  •  5-pokojowy apartament z antresolą.
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Number of floors
Number of floors
5
New building location
Poznan, Poland

Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
Price on request
