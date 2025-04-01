  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
;
6
ID: 28413
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se nemjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 47m2, smjesten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, na Zabjelu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Postoji mogucnost zakupa garaznog mjesta. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Realting.com
Go
