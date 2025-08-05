Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Marsascala
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Marsascala, Malta

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Award-Winning Designer Home with Exceptional Living Spaces and Panoramic Views Set on a 436…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
KAPPARA This is a rare opportunity to acquire a fully detached villa in the highly sought-a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Discover this exquisite corner detached villa in KAPPARA, meticulously finished to the highe…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This semi-detached villa offering a blend of character and comfort in a prime sun-oriented p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go