Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Mosta
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Mosta, Malta

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
The fully furnished Villa located within 2 km from the sea is spread over two levels of appr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
San Giacomo Montesano A large agricultural property, consisting of about 4 hectares (40,000s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Mosta, Malta
Villa
Mosta, Malta
Bathrooms count 3
This residence is situated in the central part of Malta on the periphery of Mosta It has ext…
Price on request
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go