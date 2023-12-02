Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Cospicua, Malta
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cospicua, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
€1,10M
per month
