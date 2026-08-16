Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. South Eastern Region
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

;
Marsascala
7
Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa in Marsascala, Malta
Villa
Marsascala, Malta
Villa in Kappara Situated in the sought-after residential area of Kappara, this spacious de…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marsaxlokk, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marsaxlokk, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury 400 SQM Villa with Interconnected Garage Offered in Shell Form and Freehold This im…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Marsascala An extraordinary, fully detached seafront villa set on an impressive 1,165 sqm f…
Price on request
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 6 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Discover this exquisite corner detached villa in KAPPARA, meticulously finished to the highe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Marsascala, Malta
Villa
Marsascala, Malta
Kappara - Situated in a quiet and sought-after residential area, these two contemporary vill…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marsaxlokk, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marsaxlokk, Malta
Bedrooms 4
This stunning 4 bedroom villa in the charming village of Marsaxlokk is the epitome of luxuri…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Villa, located in this much sought after area of Marsascala. Property cons…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Kappara - This corner, semi-detached villa is located in a very nice residential area, set o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A Modern Fully Detached Villa finished to high standards and set in a very quiet residential…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Paola, Malta
Villa
Paola, Malta
Bathrooms count 4
A beautiful Fully Detached Villa set on 3 Roads Very Well Lit Extra Large Rooms Unobstructed…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
$1,16M
Leave a request

Properties features in South Eastern Region, Malta

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go