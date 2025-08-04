Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Malta

Northern Region
68
Gozo Region
6
Southern Region
8
South Eastern Region
9
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Highly Finished, Fully detached villa on a very quiet street. Sold mostly furnished, proeprt…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
ExceptionalsemidetachedbungoutDoor & Indoorpoolssanpawltattargalocedinapul-de-SacandSechedwi…
$3,04M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
$3,43M
Leave a request

Properties features in Malta

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go