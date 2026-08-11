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Villas for sale in Attard, Malta

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12 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
An exceptional, triple-fronted, semi-detached villa located in the highly desirable resident…
$2,21M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
ATTARD | EXCLUSIVE SOLE AGENCY | LUXURY FULLY DETACHED VILLA WITH POOL - Only with Excel Hom…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This modern newly ready built semi-detached circa 330sqms villa, offered in semi-finished fo…
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Elegant Freehold Villa in Prestigious Residential Area Situated in one of the most sought-a…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
SOLE AGENCY - An exclusive, impeccably designed double-fronted villa, full of natural light …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Situated in the highly regarded villa area of Misrah Kola, Attard, this well-appointed villa…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in a quiet and prestigious area of Attard, this modern villa spans five levels, offe…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Attard – Misrah Kola A rare opportunity to acquire a freehold Semi-Detached Villa in Mi…
$1,41M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 700 m²
An exquisitely restored Detached Farmhouse in a charming Hamlet on the outskirts of Rabat, M…
$4,16M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi-detached villa on the outskirts of Mriehel, recently renovated and move-in ready. The g…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Triple-fronted villa located in Misrah Kola, Attard. The accommodation comprises a bright op…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
ATTARD - Highly finished Villa on 530sqms of land comprising of an entrance hall, large sepa…
$1,76M
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