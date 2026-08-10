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Villas for sale in Central Region, Malta

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Attard
12
San Ġwann
6
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32 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
ATTARD | EXCLUSIVE SOLE AGENCY | LUXURY FULLY DETACHED VILLA WITH POOL - Only with Excel Hom…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A meticulously finished villa in this most prestigious area of Sliema Property consists of a…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
A semi finished Semi Detached Villa on a plot of circa 400 sqm situated in a lovely area of …
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TekceTekce
Villa 14 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 14 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 3
An outstanding fully detached VILLA of true excellence, offering a grand design, size and fi…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Venera, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A well-presented home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, arranged to provide flexible, com…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Majestic Detached Villa spanning nearly 1,000 sqm with unparalleled architectural presence. …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A very large fully detached Villa situated in this much sought after area of Iklin Accommoda…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This modern newly ready built semi-detached circa 330sqms villa, offered in semi-finished fo…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom villa offers a luxurious and spacious living space. Set …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Elegant Freehold Villa in Prestigious Residential Area Situated in one of the most sought-a…
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Villa in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa
Birkirkara, Malta
A villa in Birkirkara with three bedrooms and a one-car garage. The property has a comfortab…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
SOLE AGENCY - An exclusive, impeccably designed double-fronted villa, full of natural light …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lija, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lija, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
LIJA 445sqm VILLA WITH LARGE GARDEN !! SOLE AGENCY Bargain !!! Only with EXCEL HOMES. A Rar…
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Villa in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa
San Ġwann, Malta
Set within the sought-after Monterosa Gardens, this exceptional villa is being offered at pr…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Situated in the highly regarded villa area of Misrah Kola, Attard, this well-appointed villa…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A very large fully detached Villa in comprising of a spacious welcoming hall leading to a la…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lija, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
LIJA Semi Detached Villas are being offered for sale in a very prestigious area of this muc…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in a quiet and prestigious area of Attard, this modern villa spans five levels, offe…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ta Xbiex, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A hard to come by fully detached corner villa in one of the most prestigious area of Ta Xbie…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Attard – Misrah Kola A rare opportunity to acquire a freehold Semi-Detached Villa in Mi…
$1,41M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 700 m²
An exquisitely restored Detached Farmhouse in a charming Hamlet on the outskirts of Rabat, M…
$4,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Venera, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
SANTA VENERA Set in a central, highly accessible neighborhood, this impressive fully detach…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Triple-fronted villa located in Misrah Kola, Attard. The accommodation comprises a bright op…
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Villa in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa
San Ġwann, Malta
Number of floors 2
$1,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
ATTARD - Highly finished Villa on 530sqms of land comprising of an entrance hall, large sepa…
$1,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
New on the market is this lovely, semi-detached villa with land measuring approximately 500 …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
$1,37M
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Villa in Lija, Malta
Villa
Lija, Malta
LIJA - NEW ON THE MARKET - A large Plot of Land measuring 1935 SQM is being offerred for sal…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Impressive one in a million detached villa set on high grounds approximately 5000sqms of lan…
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