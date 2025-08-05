Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Naxxar, Malta

9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A graceful and rather elegant semi detached  villa in one of the most desired areas in Maght…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Discover unparalleled luxury in this magnificent Villa nestled in the prestigious Bahar Ic C…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Choice of 2 semi detached villas 2 basement garages and 2 fresh water pools
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SOLE AGENCY - An outstanding modern Semi Detached Villa located in one of the best areas of …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi-Detached Villa sold in shell Form, measuring approximately 360 sqm in this much sought …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in a very nice and quite area of Bahar ic-Caghaq enjoying both sea and country view…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
ExceptionalsemidetachedbungoutDoor & Indoorpoolssanpawltattargalocedinapul-de-SacandSechedwi…
$3,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Located in the highly sought-after area of San Pawl Tat-Targa, these two exceptional villas …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built, modern villa in Birguma, enjoying some distant sea views with an amazing unde…
Price on request
