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Villas for sale in Northern Region, Malta

;
Naxxar
15
Rabat
8
Mosta
4
Swieqi
24
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86 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Villa for Sale Mosta Located in one of Mostas most sought-after villa areas, this e…
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Villa in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa
Mellieħa, Malta
Situated in one of Melliehas most sought-after villa areas, these properties sit on plots me…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Introducing a luxurious and contemporary masterpiece nestled in the picturesque setting of M…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
A rare for sale property in Madliena a beautifully presented Villa in shell form that balan…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
An exceptional, triple-fronted, semi-detached villa located in the highly desirable resident…
$2,21M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Located in the highly desirable Santa Maria Estate, this exceptional detached villa offers s…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mġarr, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villas for Sale | Bidnija A rare chance to own a villa in one of Maltas most peaceful count…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A rare opportunity to acquire a Semi Detached villa, being offered in shell form, ideal for …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This Villa offers you the ultimate opportunity to own a slice of paradise. Nestled in the st…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A New Standard of Modern Living: two exclusive semi-detached luxury villas thoughtfully desi…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
A lovely Bungalow, built on a solid rock cliff, with outstanding panoramic views of Santa Ma…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mġarr, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This prime development plot offers a rare opportunity to build a sophisticated semi-detached…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
SANTA MARIJA ESTATE - These three designer semi-detached Villas are highly finished, set amo…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Large fully detached villa bungalow 3000sqm with surrounding mature garden large pool and de…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
MELLIEHA- A great opportunity to acquire a detached villa in one of Maltas most desirable lo…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A 500 sqm plot villa in High Ridge, Madliena, in shell form, offering an excellent opportuni…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
An Imposing Fully Detached Villa in Prestigious Mensija Situated in one of Maltas most soug…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Fully detached Villa luxuriously finished, built on approx 1700 sqm of land with unobstructe…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This Villa offers you the ultimate opportunity to own a slice of paradise. Nestled in the st…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mġarr, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villas for Sale Bidnija A rare chance to own a villa in one of Maltas most peaceful countr…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Impeccably kept Villa in this prestigious area of San Pawl tat-Targa. Property consists of a…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A delightful for sale property in Madliena: this 3 bedroom Villa is offered finished with a …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
An exceptional Fully Detached Villa offering lovely country views, set on a large plot measu…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A delightful for sale property in Madliena: this 3 bedroom Villa is offered finished with li…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Villa in Rabat, Malta offers luxurious living with its 4 spacious bedrooms and…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This Villa offers you the ultimate opportunity to own a slice of paradise. Nestled in the st…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover modern luxury in this exquisite, semi-detached villa located in the highly desirabl…
$2,09M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Located in the highly sought-after area of San Pawl Tat-Targa, these two exceptional villas …
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
An outstanding Villa on a massive plot in Malta's most exclusive area. This outstanding prop…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Nestled in the elevated tranquillity of Madliena, this villa stands as an embodiment of styl…
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Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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