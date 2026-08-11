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Villas for sale in San Ġwann, Malta

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6 properties total found
Villa 14 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 14 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 3
An outstanding fully detached VILLA of true excellence, offering a grand design, size and fi…
Price on request
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Villa in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa
San Ġwann, Malta
Set within the sought-after Monterosa Gardens, this exceptional villa is being offered at pr…
Price on request
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Villa in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa
San Ġwann, Malta
Number of floors 2
$1,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
New on the market is this lovely, semi-detached villa with land measuring approximately 500 …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
$1,37M
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