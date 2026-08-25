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Villas for sale in Birkirkara, Malta

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2 properties total found
Villa in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa
Birkirkara, Malta
A villa in Birkirkara with three bedrooms and a one-car garage. The property has a comfortab…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
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