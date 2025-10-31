Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Northern Region, Malta

Naxxar
28
Mosta
28
Rabat
27
Swieqi
18
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Għargħur, Malta
3 bedroom house
Għargħur, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Gharghur - A tastefully converted House of Character, boasting authentic features, situated …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Northern Region

villas
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go