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Bungalows for sale in Northern Region, Malta

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Naxxar
4
Saint Paul's Bay
3
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20 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Fully Detached Bungalow, set on an area of around 1600 sq.m having spacious accommod…
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Bungalow in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow
Mellieħa, Malta
A fully detached three-bedroom bungalow with sea views, situated in a sought-after area of M…
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Prime Development Opportunity: Ultra-Rare Swieqi Detached Bungalow on Massive Plot Fully …
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A lovely Bungalow built on a plot of circa 1000sqm, in a very exclusive villa area in Mellie…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mġarr, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
BIDNIJA - This beautiful bungalow is nestled in the countryside of a highly sought-after loc…
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A 1,100sqm fully detached bungalow with breath-taking sea views in this much sought after ar…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A truly unique find in Malta a single-storey bungalow set in the heart of the countryside i…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Xemxija, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Wardija - An outstanding plot of circa 1600sqm with permits to build a lovely bungalow with …
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Set within one of Maltas most prestigious villa areas, this exceptional bungalow is located …
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A 3 bedroom Bungalow in Santa Maria Estate. This property comprises of 3 bedrooms (Main bedr…
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
San Pawl Tat-Targa, Naxxar -  An outstanding modern 4 bedroom fully detached bungalow enjoyi…
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this stunning, fully detached bungalow situated in a prime residential area. This…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
$1,70M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Highly finished Bungalow set on over a tumolo with large pool and mature garden enjoying sea…
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
San Giacomo Beautifully converted 4 double bedroom house ready to move in.•Property also has…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
$2,19M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience luxurious Mediterranean living in Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) with this spaciou…
$2,00M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 030 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxurious bungalow in the prestigious Santa Maria Estate, Mellieha, sits on an expansiv…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in close proximity to the stunning Qawra seafront, this exquisite detached bungalow…
$1,94M
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the unparalleled luxury of this exceptional Mellieha bungalow, situated on what is …
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Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

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with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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