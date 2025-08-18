Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Northern Region, Malta

Naxxar
27
Mosta
27
Rabat
26
Swieqi
16
4 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 030 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxurious bungalow in the prestigious Santa Maria Estate, Mellieha, sits on an expansiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in close proximity to the stunning Qawra seafront, this exquisite detached bungalow…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
$1,70M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
$3,43M
Leave a request
