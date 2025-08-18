Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Northern Region, Malta

Naxxar
27
Mosta
27
Rabat
26
Swieqi
16
7 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Naxxar, Malta
5 bedroom house
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
NAXXAR - Expertly converted House Of Character to a luxury home with all the modern comforts…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in close proximity to the stunning Qawra seafront, this exquisite detached bungalow…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Locatedinmadliena, ThisSpacious (Approx.170SQM), WellmainedandDesignedtopfloormisonette Aliv…
$699,498
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
$2,19M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
ExceptionalsemidetachedbungoutDoor & Indoorpoolssanpawltattargalocedinapul-de-SacandSechedwi…
$3,04M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
$3,43M
Leave a request

