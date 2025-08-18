Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Central Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Central Region, Malta

Saint Julian's
124
Sliema
131
Msida
53
Birkirkara
108
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Central Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Central Region, Malta

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go