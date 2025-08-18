Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Central Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Central Region, Malta

Saint Julian's
124
Sliema
131
Msida
53
Birkirkara
108
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse Forming Part of a Brand New Block in this South after are of St. Julians is N…
$651,141
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Central Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Central Region, Malta

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go