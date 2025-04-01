Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Dobele
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dobele, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room house in Dobele, Latvia
3 room house
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
$78,665
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House 11 rooms in Dobele, Latvia
House 11 rooms
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
$99,642
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Dobele, Latvia
5 room house
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
$140,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House 11 rooms in Dobele, Latvia
House 11 rooms
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
$83,909
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes