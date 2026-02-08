Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Viesturu pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Viesturu pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Viesturu pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Viesturu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
This single-family house, built in 1938, is situated on 1.9 ha of land in the Viesturu distr…
$55,691
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Viesturu pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go