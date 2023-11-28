Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Vidzeme

Lands for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

397 properties total found
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot for development, located in exclusive part of Jurmala – Dzintari Address: Mežap…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Saulkrastu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Saulkrastu novads, Latvia
Nice land plot walking distance to the sea, surrounded with trees in a private house village…
€72,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€450,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in kisupe 1, Latvia
Plot of land
kisupe 1, Latvia
One of the best plots in a magnificent quiet place near the sea. A plot of land for sale …
€163,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in kisupe 1, Latvia
Plot of land
kisupe 1, Latvia
Two plots for sale together or separately in a magnificent quiet place near the sea. A pl…
€118,150
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
A plot of land with pine trees for sale in Jaundubulti. The area of the plot is 2575 m2. T…
€160,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 717 m²
€500,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 980 m²
Floor 1/3
Sells a commercial plot of land with a finished project, has a building permit. The project …
€159,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 712 m²
Territory - developed infrastructure, public transport, close to schools, kindergarten, clos…
€141,688
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 42 768 m²
€70,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 264 m²
€55,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in laudona, Latvia
Plot of land
laudona, Latvia
Area 77 400 m²
Total area of the site of the deposit of derivatives pardod «SITECHKI» 7.74 ha, including th…
€175,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€250,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Building plot for sale in Carnikava, in the landscaped village "Ziedlejas", with fully built…
€50,739
Leave a request
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
Area 1 201 m²
A 1201m2 building plot is for sale in Ādaži, in a landscaped village "Dailas", with fully bu…
€50,440
Leave a request
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Land in ''Darzini'' is urgently for sell! On the property - partial communications, electric…
€35,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mucenieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
Area 2 166 m²
A 2166m2 plot of land is for sale in Garkalne region, Sunīši with cadastral no. 80600120909.…
€44,990
Leave a request
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/1
1560 m2 of land for sale, on which a 131 m2 brick building is located, in Pļavnieki. A proje…
€265,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Salaspils, Latvia
Plot of land
Salaspils, Latvia
Area 1 200 m²
Short - Choose arranged real estate with added value
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 723 m²
Short - Good deal an adequate market price. Property status - registered in the landholders …
€135,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Area 1 669 m²
Floor 1
For sale a plot of land for the construction of a private house, the total area of 1669m2. A…
€35,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Limbazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Limbazu novads, Latvia
Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property. Property - sell investment project, the cit…
€18,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 3 200 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€48,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 3 100 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€48,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 3 400 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€55,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 6 400 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€60,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 5 300 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€70,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 3 059 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€48,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 3 100 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€48,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 711 m²
Property - sell investment project
€450,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir