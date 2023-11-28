Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

2 properties total found
Warehouse with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Warehouse with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 674 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Warehouse with internet, with electricity, with gas in Riga, Latvia
Warehouse with internet, with electricity, with gas
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 368 m²
A warehouse/production and wholesale complex is for sale in an industrial zone in Riga on Sp…
€850,000
Leave a request
