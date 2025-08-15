Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vecumnieku pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vecumnieku pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Vecumnieki, Latvia
4 room house
Vecumnieki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
$75,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vecumnieku pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go