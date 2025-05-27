Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Valmieras novads
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Valmieras novads, Latvia

Valmiera
11
11 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Valmiera, Latvia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Valmiera, Latvia
Bedrooms 8
Area 300 m²
We offer to buy a modern and cozy private house located in the village of Dzilnuciems Babits…
$394,333
Villa 8 bedrooms in Valmiera, Latvia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Valmiera, Latvia
Bedrooms 8
Area 595 m²
For sale a house for a large family with two separate entrances in the village of Vikuli (ne…
$649,623
Villa 11 bedrooms in Valmiera, Latvia
Villa 11 bedrooms
Valmiera, Latvia
Bedrooms 11
Area 455 m²
We offer for sale a private house located in a quiet, picturesque place in Garkalna, in the …
$303,157
Villa in Valmiera, Latvia
Villa
Valmiera, Latvia
Area 448 m²
Area of 0.70 hectaresTotal price (land + fully finished house) - 490 000 EURThe total area o…
$558,448
Villa in Valmiera, Latvia
Villa
Valmiera, Latvia
Area 220 m²
The plot area is 0.73 hectares.Price (land + fully finished house) - 395,000 EUR.2-storey lo…
$450,177
Villa 6 bedrooms in Valmiera, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Valmiera, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 245 m²
Planning: 1 floor living room with access to the terrace, kitchen, guest bathroom, separate …
$569,845
Villa in Valmiera, Latvia
Villa
Valmiera, Latvia
We offer a plot of land with an unfinished house on the second line from the lake.Ideal loca…
$683,814
Villa 300 bedrooms in Valmiera, Latvia
Villa 300 bedrooms
Valmiera, Latvia
Bedrooms 300
Area 2 150 m²
$911,752
Villa 5 bedrooms in Valmiera, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Valmiera, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 398 m²
We sell a spacious new private house in a closed village, very close to the capital of Latvi…
$478,670
Villa in Valmiera, Latvia
Villa
Valmiera, Latvia
The best elite enclosed guarded village on the shore of a clean flowing lake, 15 minutes fro…
$1,20M
