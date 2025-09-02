Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Valmieras novads, Latvia

2 bedroom house in Rujiena, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Rujiena, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
Charming country home with a spacious 0.3954 ha plot, offering all the comfort you need for …
$73,448
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Mazsalacas pagasts, Latvia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Mazsalacas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
This is your opportunity to purchase a good property in one of the most beautiful small town…
$30,312
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Properties features in Valmieras novads, Latvia

