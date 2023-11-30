Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. Valmiera

Commercial real estate in Valmiera, Latvia

2 properties total found
Commercial real estate in Valmiera, Latvia
Commercial real estate
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 740 m²
Floor 1/3
House and extras of the house - a new project, guest house, house from the street, house in …
€123,456
Leave a request
Restaurant in Valmiera, Latvia
Restaurant
Valmiera, Latvia
Area 1 918 m²
Floor 3/3
Great investment possibility as there is shortage of office buildings in Valmiera. Located i…
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir