Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Latvia

Jurmala
14
Riga
3
Babites pagasts
10
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom townthouse
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
WE ARE STARTING THE RESERVATION of a new townhouse project in Pumpuri with our own land plot…
$311,112
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go