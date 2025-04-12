Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Strazdes pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Strazdes pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 40 bedrooms in Strazde, Latvia
House 40 bedrooms
Strazde, Latvia
Rooms 60
Bedrooms 40
Bathrooms count 30
Area 2 175 m²
Floor 2/2
Residence with 7 houses, well maintained, fully equipped, stunningly beautiful property, wit…
$934,820
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Strazdes pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir