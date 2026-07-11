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Townhouses in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
$307,742
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