Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Saulkrastu pagasts
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, fireplace, sauna, swimming pool, floo…
$1,259
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes