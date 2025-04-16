Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Rojas pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rojas pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Rojas pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Rojas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Fantastic family house only 900m to the sea.Easy access from the highway.Quality log house, …
$182,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 room house in Rojas pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Rojas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
$504,857
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rojas pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes