Seaview Apartments for Sale in Rojas pagasts, Latvia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Limited offer in the very center of Majori A historic building with a new breath – the Au…
$206,018
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/6
$90,603
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
Choose a house by Lake Jugla with two, three and four-room apartments from 44 to 102 m2. Th…
$115,955
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartment for sale by the owner in a renovated Art Nouveau building - “Grīziņa Nams”. It wa…
$59,648
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Apšu 4 is ideal for both families and those looking for comfortable and cozy housing in a dy…
$77,738
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a sauna, terrace and underground parking wi…
$337,384
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale an outstanding property consisting of a new home in the classical architecture of J…
$577,839
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
2-room apartment for sale in the newly renovated property. - The total area of the facil…
$118,815
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
Beautifully renovated, authentic apartment in the heart of Riga offers a rare opportunity to…
$366,723
5 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
5 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer a modern, spacious apartment for long-term rent (from 3 months) in the heart of Rig…
$282,440
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Comfortable and bright apartments in the new Pine Wood project in the Jaundubulti area! D…
$365,810
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Bright 3-room apartment in one of the most demanded neighborhoods of Riga Apartment: - C…
$135,905
