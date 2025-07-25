Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Manufacture

Monthly rent of industrial premises in Riga, Latvia

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacture 3 820 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 3 820 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 820 m²
We offer for rent insulated storage facilities in the port. The port is located 3 kilometers…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 6 746 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 6 746 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 746 m²
Floor 1/1
We rent out a new warehouse complex in Pardaugave.Heated warehouse with controlled temperatu…
$27,682
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go