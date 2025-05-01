Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Ogresgala pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer an exclusive two-bedroom apartment in the new Legend project in Jurmala, Bulduri. C…
$945,733
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 374 m²
2-level penthouse for sale! ARTHAUS project takes place in the quiet, exquisite private cha…
$1,03M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer to buy an apartment located in Jurmala, the prestigious Lielupe area. The first lin…
$739,194
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/6
The distance to the airport is 18 km. A fenced protected area with a large playground. The…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go