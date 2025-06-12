Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Marupes novads
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

Babites pagasts
25
Marupe
5
Marupes pagasts
5
33 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
We are selling a new private house in the new village of Spilva. Convenient location - at a …
$563,454
Villa 6 bedrooms in Babite, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Babite, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 270 m²
$398,402
Villa 9 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 9
Area 564 m²
We offer for sale a wonderful, spacious house in the village of Liberia.The village of Liber…
$568,007
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
Luxury house with 3 insulated bedrooms and an office in a new gated village in Pinki!The vil…
$512,231
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marupe, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marupe, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
A luxurious one-storey house will impress you with its exquisite design and uncompromising f…
$390,206
Villa 7 bedrooms in Marupe, Latvia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Marupe, Latvia
Bedrooms 7
Area 315 m²
Large and beautiful 2-storey house in Marupa (5mns from Riga) in a residential area.Land 176…
$439,039
Villa 6 bedrooms in Spunciems, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Spunciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey residential building in the center of Spunziems village, 350 m2. Land 1800…
$290,264
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A modern village where sustainable design is combined with functionality and the highest ene…
$739,889
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sebruciems, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sebruciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
A special closed village, hidden from prying eyes, with its unique round-the-clock concierge…
$705,740
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Wonderful modern townhouse in Saliena village. A quiet, comfortable, inhabited village on th…
$455,316
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 264 m²
House in Pinki, Babitskaya volost, village "Saliena", in a very convenient place between Rig…
$779,729
Villa 6 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
We offer for sale a completely new house with a spacious and well-maintained territory. The …
$739,889
Villa in Varkali, Latvia
Villa
Varkali, Latvia
Area 680 m²
We offer a spacious 2-storey house with unique architecture and style. The house has a spaci…
$523,614
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marupe, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marupe, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 332 m²
Combining a high level of service and comfort, refined and at the same time cozy atmosphere,…
$369,945
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Wonderful modern townhouse in Saliena village. A quiet, comfortable, inhabited village on th…
$432,551
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
The house has everything for a comfortable stay, high-quality plumbing, parquet board, built…
$853,718
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marupe, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marupe, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
For sale a modern residential house in the residential village "Selhi".In the village "Selya…
$546,380
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Luxury house with 3 insulated bedrooms and an office in a new gated village in Pinki!The vil…
$739,889
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 142 m²
For rent a new, modern private house with three bedrooms in Pinki. The house is a few steps …
$363,115
Villa in Riga, Latvia
Villa
Riga, Latvia
Area 265 m²
For sale is a private house located in a green place on the border of Riga and Babitskaya vo…
$455,316
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 7
Area 497 m²
For sale is a huge fundamental house made of organic materials with a total area of 497 m2. …
$512,231
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
The house has everything for a comfortable stay, high-quality plumbing, parquet board, built…
$819,570
Villa 8 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Exclusive house for sale in the prestigious village of Majares, near the center of Riga. Thi…
$785,421
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Wonderful modern townhouse in Saliena village. A quiet, comfortable, inhabited village on th…
$432,551
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A modern village where sustainable design is combined with functionality and the highest ene…
$739,889
Villa 6 bedrooms in Marupe, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marupe, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 180 m²
We offer a cozy and comfortable solution of the tanhouse house in a closed village.The house…
$347,179
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Luxury house with 4 isolated bedrooms and an office in a new closed-type village in Pinki!Th…
$626,060
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
House in the exclusive closed village "Taurini", located on the shore of a picturesque lake.…
$1,42M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Modern 2-storey house in the village "Dižbārdi". The village is closed. A project with excel…
$910,633
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
House in the exclusive closed village "Taurini", located on the shore of a picturesque lake.…
$1,42M
