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Townhouses with garage for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom townthouse
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
An elegant section of a private house on Ritausmas Street in Mārupe. Project: - The hous…
$375,824
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Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom townthouse
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
An elegant section of a private house on Ritausmas Street in Mārupe. Project: - The hous…
$352,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
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