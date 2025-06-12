Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

12 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Pinki, Latvia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
We offer a new house in the most popular elite village of Saliena, located near Riga and Jur…
$307,339
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
We offer a cozy house in the most popular elite village of Saliena, located near Riga and Ju…
$307,339
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marupe, Latvia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marupe, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
We offer for sale a house located in the suburbs of Riga - a village with mainly private dev…
$364,253
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sebruciems, Latvia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sebruciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
We offer a twin house (duplex) in a fully equipped club-type village, which is conveniently …
$364,253
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Sebruciems, Latvia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Sebruciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 359 m²
Green Village is your European residence!Green Village residential complex is one of the mos…
$732,161
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 188 m²
The best place in Latvia for living, recreation, work and travel. Quiet, comfortable, inhabi…
$341,487
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 178 m²
We offer a bright new house-townhouse in the most popular elite village of Saliena, located …
$352,870
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
We offer you a project of a two-storey twin house, actually consisting of two separate halve…
$398,402
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sebruciems, Latvia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sebruciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
We offer a twin house (duplex) in a closed village of club type, which is conveniently locat…
$364,253
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marupe, Latvia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marupe, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
We offer for sale a house located in the suburbs of Riga - a village with mainly private dev…
$328,966
3 bedroom townthouse in Sebruciems, Latvia
3 bedroom townthouse
Sebruciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
We offer a tanhouse in a closed village of club type, which is conveniently located between …
$364,253
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A great choice for Life is a new, modern, two-storey twin house in the picturesque village o…
$341,487
