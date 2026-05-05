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Houses with garage for sale in Marupe, Latvia

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom townthouse
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
An elegant section of a private house on Ritausmas Street in Mārupe. Project: - The hous…
$352,335
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom townthouse
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
An elegant section of a private house on Ritausmas Street in Mārupe. Project: - The hous…
$375,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
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Properties features in Marupe, Latvia

with Terrace
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Luxury
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